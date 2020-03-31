

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's consumer prices rose unexpectedly in March, data from the statistical office Istat showed on Tuesday.



The consumer price index rose 0.1 percent year-on-year in March, after a 0.3 percent increase in February. Economists had expected a 0.4 percent fall.



The core inflation excluding prices of energy and unprocessed food increased to 0.7 percent in March, same as seen in the preceding month.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices edged up 0.1 percent in March. Economists had expected the prices to fall 0.3 percent.



The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 0.1 percent annually in March, following a 0.2 percent rise in the previous month. Economists had expected a 0.2 percent fall.



On a monthly basis, the HICP rose 2.2 percent in March. Economists had expected a 1.7 percent increase.



