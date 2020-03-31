

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Greece's retail sales grew at the fastest pace in January, figures from the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed on Tuesday.



The retail sales volume rose 8.4 percent in January, following a 0.6 percent increase in December. In November, sales grew 3.7 percent.



Latest retail sales was the strongest recorded in a year.



On a monthly basis, retail sales increased 3.3 percent in January.



Data also showed that the retail trade turnover fell 16.1 percent monthly in January, and grew 10.1 percent from the last year.



