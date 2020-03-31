

LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's unemployment rate decreased in February, figures from Statistics Portugal showed Tuesday.



The seasonally adjusted jobless rate dropped to 6.5 percent in February from 6.7 percent in January. A similar rate of unemployment rate was seen in the same month last year.



The number of unemployed persons decreased to 336,300 in February from 349,600 in the previous month. A year ago, the jobless figure totaled 336,200.



The youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 15 to 24 age group, rose to 33.2 percent in February from 33.8 percent in the preceding month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX