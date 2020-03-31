

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK) announced the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use has granted a positive opinion for the extension of the marketing authorization of ADCETRIS. The CHMP has recommended the approval of ADCETRIS in combination with cyclophosphamide, doxorubicin, prednisone as a treatment for adult patients with previously untreated systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma.



Seattle Genetics and Takeda are jointly developing ADCETRIS. Seattle Genetics has U.S. and Canadian commercialization rights and Takeda has rights to commercialize ADCETRIS in the rest of the world.



