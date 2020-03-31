

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's economy grew less than initially estimated in the fourth quarter, revised data from the statistical office INE showed Tuesday.



Gross domestic product grew at a steady pace of 0.4 percent sequentially, but slightly slower than the initial estimate of 0.5 percent.



On a yearly basis, the economy expanded 1.8 percent, which was unrevised from the previous estimate. However, this was slightly slower than the 1.9 percent growth logged in the third quarter.



Elsewhere, data published by the Bank of Spain showed that the current account deficit widened to EUR 1.7 billion in January from EUR 1.5 billion last year.



