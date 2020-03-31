Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 31.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien
Noch unter dem Radar: Diese Goldaktie mit massivem Kurspotenzial müssen Sie haben
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1C9CM ISIN: US37045V1008 Ticker-Symbol: 8GM 
Tradegate
31.03.20
15:51 Uhr
19,222 Euro
-0,058
-0,30 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
19,538
19,592
16:14
19,530
19,596
16:14
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
GENERAL MOTORS
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY19,222-0,30 %