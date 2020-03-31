

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - General Motors (GM) expects to deliver first 20,000 face masks to frontline workers, by next week. It will be able to produce up to 50,000 masks every day or up to 1.5 million masks per month once at full capacity, the automaker said in a statement on Tuesday.



'Our team began looking at ways we could quickly utilize our talents and resources to help in the shared fight against COVID-19,' said Peter Thom, GM vice president, Global Manufacturing Engineering.



GM has converted its Warren plant to mass-produce surgical masks, an employee-led initiative in response to the coronavirus outbreak.



GM today said it will seek more than two dozen paid volunteers from Detroit-area plants to staff mask operations.



In addition, GM has implemented a series of safety measures to protect the team members through physical distancing, enhanced on-site cleaning and pre-entry health screening.



Last week, Ventec Life Systems said that General Motors would build VOCSN critical care ventilators at GM'sKokomo, Indiana manufacturing facility with FDA-cleared ventilators scheduled to ship as soon as next month.



