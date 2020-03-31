

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Coronavirus is spreading in the United States at a pace faster than in any other part of the world.



Out of the total death toll of 3,173 due to the virus, 540 new deaths were reported in a 24-hour period on Monday, the deadliest day yet in the country due to the pandemic.



The United States, which overtook Italy last week as the country with the highest number of Covid-19 infections, has more than 164,000 confirmed cases as of Tuesday.



It is estimated that more than 2,000 people could die each day in the United States in mid-April, when the country is expected to reach 'peak resource use.'



With four more states urging its citizens to stay at home, about three out of four Americans are under some form of lockdown.



Maryland, Virginia, Arizona and Tennessee are the latest states to announce lockdown, raising the number of such states to 32.



New York is the worst-hit state with 1342 deaths and 67325 confirmed cases, according to Johns Hopkins University data.



Washington (210 deaths, 5250 infections), New Jersey (198 deaths, 16636 infections), Louisiana (185 deaths, 4025 infections) Michigan (184 deaths, 6498 infections) and California (149 deaths, 7426 infections) are the other worst-hit states.



