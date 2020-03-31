

PANAMA (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Carnival Corp. (CCL) is down 5% on Tuesday morning after the luxury cruise line operator announced its plans to raise about $6 billion as the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has halted its business completely.



CCL is currently trading at $12.17, down $0.63 or 4.93%, on the NYSE.



Carnival said it plans to raise $1.25 billion by issuing common shares, $1.75 billion through the sale of convertible notes and $3 billion through senior secure notes.



The U.S. federal government had asked Carnival and other cruise operators to stop sailing this month after coronavirus outbreaks. The companies are now facing a bleak future.



JPMorgan Chase & Co., Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Bank of America Corp. are managing the bond sale, which is expected to be completed on Wednesday.



