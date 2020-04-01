

MIAMI-DADE-COUNTY (dpa-AFX) - Burger King is reportedly bringing back its popular big burger, the Big King XL Burger, which it first introduced last year.



The Big King XL is made with a half-pound of beef, melted American cheese, onions, pickles, lettuce and 'savory sauce' on a toasted sesame bun. Burger King claims that the burger has 175 percent more beef than McDonald's the Big Mac.



The Big King XL will be rolling out again for a limited time starting April 2 for about $5.99 at participating Burger Kings.



During the last Halloween season, Burger King had introduced the 'Ghost Whopper', which is a regular burger with a special white cheddar cheese-flavored sesame-seed bun. It is filled with savory flame-grilled beef topped with juicy tomatoes, fresh lettuce, creamy mayonnaise, ketchup, crunchy pickles, and sliced white onions.



