THOUSAND OAKS (dpa-AFX) - Amgen (AMGN) said that it has consummated the purchase from Astellas of 49% of shares of Amgen Astellas BioPharma K.K., a joint venture between Amgen and Astellas established in 2013.



Amgen Astellas BioPharma K.K, which is now a wholly-owned Amgen affiliate in Japan renamed Amgen K.K., has enabled Amgen to build a strong presence in Japan as it advances treatments for serious illnesses.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

AMGEN-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de