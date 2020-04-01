

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Bilfinger has suspended its 2020 guidance, citing the current economic uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.



Bilfinger said it also will reconsider its current proposal for the dividend payout for 2019 in the light of the current developments.



The company continues to support its broad customer base in these difficult times. With its high share of OPEX-driven services and a sound balance sheet including a strong liquidity element, it is well positioned for the duration of the crisis and beyond.



Bilfinger intends to announce its first-quarter 2020 financial figures on May 14th, 2020, unchanged.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

BILFINGER-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de