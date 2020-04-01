Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 01.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien
Noch unter dem Radar: Diese Goldaktie mit massivem Kurspotenzial müssen Sie haben
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 590900 ISIN: DE0005909006 Ticker-Symbol: GBF 
Xetra
31.03.20
17:35 Uhr
15,360 Euro
+0,160
+1,05 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
SDAX
Prime Standard
DAX International Mid 100
1-Jahres-Chart
BILFINGER SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BILFINGER SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,800
15,200
31.03.
14,700
14,980
31.03.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BILFINGER
BILFINGER SE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BILFINGER SE15,360+1,05 %