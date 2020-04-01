

LOEWEN (dpa-AFX) - Australia's competition regulator said that it will not oppose Asahi Group Holdings Ltd's proposed acquisition of Carlton & United Breweries from Anheuser-Busch InBev. Because, Asahi agreed to divest two of its beer brands and three of its cider brands.



The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission said that the brands to be sold are the Strongbow, Bonamy's and Little Green cider brands and the Stella Artois and Beck's beer brands. The future buyer or buyers of the assets will need to be approved by the ACCC.



'The ACCC was concerned that without the divestments, the proposed acquisition would substantially lessen competition in the cider market and remove a vigorous and effective competitor in the beer market,' ACCC Chair Rod Sims said.



In December 2019, the regulator raised concerns over Asahi's proposed $11 billion acquisition of Carlton & United Breweries from Anheuser-Busch InBev.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

AB INBEV-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de