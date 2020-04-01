

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Barclays plc (BARC.L, BCS) announced its Board has decided that, for 2020, the company will not undertake any interim ordinary share dividend payments, accrual of ordinary share dividends, or share buybacks. The Board has agreed to cancel the 6.0 pence per ordinary share full year 2019 dividend that was due for payment on 3 April 2020. The Board will decide on any future dividend policy and amounts at year-end 2020.



Nigel Higgins, Chairman, said: 'The bank has a strong capital base, but we think it is right and prudent, for the many businesses and people that we support, to take these steps now, and ensure that Barclays is well placed to continue doing what we can to help through this crisis.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

