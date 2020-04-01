

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's trade surplus increased in January, amid rise in exports and imports, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office reported on Wednesday.



The trade surplus increased EUR 423 million in January from EUR 384 million in last year. In December, trade surplus was EUR 114 million.



Exports rose a calendar adjusted 4.1 percent year-on-year in January, after a 3.9 percent fall in December.



Imports increased 4.0 percent annually in January, following a 1.7 percent rise in the preceding month.



On an unadjusted basis, exports and imports rose 3.2 percent and 4.2 percent, respectively, in January.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX