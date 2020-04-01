

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's jobless rate decreased marginally in February, data from the statistical office ISTAT showed on Wednesday.



The jobless rate fell to 9.7 percent in February from 9.8 percent in January. Economists had expected a 10 percent rise.



The number of unemployed persons decreased to 2.513 million in February from 2.530 million in the preceding month.



The employment rate fell to 58.9 percent in February from 59.0 percent in the previous month.



The unemployment rate among the youth aged between 15 to 24, remained unchanged at 29.6 percent in February.



