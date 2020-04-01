

COBB COUNTY (dpa-AFX) - The Home Depot (HD) said, in response to COVID-19, the company has instituted several measures for the safety of its customers and associates, including: closing stores early at 6:00 p.m.; limiting the number of customers allowed into stores at one time; and eliminating major spring promotions.



The Home Depot noted that it has introduced several benefits enhancements for its associates, including: additional bonuses to hourly associates in stores and distribution centers; and double pay for overtime hours worked by hourly associates. The company has added 80 hours of paid time off for all full-time hourly associates and 40 hours of paid time off for part-time hourly associates.



