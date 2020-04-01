Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 01.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 624 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 866953 ISIN: US4370761029 Ticker-Symbol: HDI 
Tradegate
01.04.20
13:17 Uhr
164,50 Euro
-4,88
-2,88 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
HOME DEPOT INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HOME DEPOT INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
163,62
165,04
13:41
163,50
164,94
13:41
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
HOME DEPOT
HOME DEPOT INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HOME DEPOT INC164,50-2,88 %
Weiter Aufwärts?
Kurzfristig positionieren
Ask: 2,77
Hebel: 6,25
mit moderatem Hebel