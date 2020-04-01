

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gannett Co., Inc. (GCI) said the company expects its operating performance to be adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The company anticipates advertising and events revenues to decline as a result of business closures and social distancing measures.



Gannett has identified measures that it expects to reduce expenses in 2020 by an additional $100 - $125 million, through implementation of reductions in force and furloughs, significant pay reductions for senior management, and cancellation of non-essential travel and spending.



The Board has decided to suspend the quarterly dividend until conditions improve.



