

WIESBADEN (dpa-AFX) - SGL Carbon SE (SGLFF.PK) said, due to the uncertainty regarding COVID-19 pandemic, the Board of Management is currently unable to provide a reliable sales revenue and earnings forecast for the current year. As a result, SGL Carbon has suspended the guidance for 2020.



SGL Carbon SE stated that its Board of Management has introduced measures to reduce the cost base and to secure liquidity. These measures include the introduction of short-time work, reduction of material and indirect spend, and reduction or postponement of capital expenditures.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

