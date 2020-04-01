

OVERLAND PARK (dpa-AFX) - T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) has completed its merger with Sprint Corp. The combined company will operate under the name T-Mobile, and will trade on the NASDAQ on a combined basis under the ticker, TMUS. The Sprint shares will no longer trade on the NYSE. The merger is expected to unlock at least $43 billion in synergies for all shareholders.



Also, the company has successfully completed its Chief Executive Officer transition from John Legere to Mike Sievert ahead of schedule. Effective immediately, Sievert will assume the role of CEO of T-Mobile.



