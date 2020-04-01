

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - General Motors (GM) said that it delivered 618,335 vehicles in the United States in the first quarter of 2020, a decrease of about 7.1 percent from 665,840 vehicles last year. The industry experienced significant declines in March due to the outbreak of COVID-19.



Inventory at the end of the first quarter was 668,443 units, down about 18 percent from a year ago.



The company said that customers who need to purchase a new vehicle can use GM's Shop. Click. Drive. program, which allows them to browse inventory, choose a vehicle, customize their payment and schedule delivery at home where available.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

GENERAL MOTORS-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de