

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - As the coronavirus continues to rage across the world killing thousands and infecting more, three countries - Spain, the United Kingdom and France - reported their biggest overnight jump in deaths since the start of the pandemic.



Spain's coronavirus death toll rose by 849 cases overnight to 8,189.



Britain's Health Ministry reported a record daily coronavirus toll of 381, more than double the number of deaths posted in the previous 24 hours, taking the country's total to 1789.



France reported its highest daily number of deaths - 499 - to bring the toll to 3,523.



The death toll in Italy, the country where most number of people died of COVID-19, has climbed by 837 to 12,428.



The number of deaths in the United States crossed 4000, surpassing the death toll in China, which is the epicenter of the pandemic.



The global coronavirus death toll has risen to 43271, and the number of confirmed cases increased to 872,792 Wednesday.



And the number of people who have recovered from the deadly disease reached 184,526.



Turkey's coronavirus death toll exceeded 200.



Oman's health ministry reported its first death from coronavirus while he tiny East African nation of Burundi confirmed its first two coronavirus cases.



Saudi Arabia urged Muslims to wait before making plans to attend the annual Hajj pilgrimage until there is more clarity about the pandemic.



