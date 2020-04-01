

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - AXA said that the COVID-19 crisis will have no impact on employment or on the remuneration of employees during the confinement period. AXA will not use temporary unemployment. The Group also undertakes not to defer any social security or tax payments in France during the period.



In several countries, including France, the Group will continue to insure businesses even in the event of late payment due to the pandemic, for the duration of the containment period, and will ensure prompt payment to all suppliers to enable them to maintain the cash and liquidity needed to overcome the crisis.



AXA said that it will provide 2 million masks to help healthcare workers to strengthen its support for healthcare professionals on the frontline against the virus.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

AXA-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de