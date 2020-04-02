

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - South Korea will on Thursday release March numbers for consumer prices, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In February, overall inflation was flat on month and up 1.1 percent on year, while core CPI added 0.1 percent on month and gained 0.5 percent on year.



Japan will provide March figures for monetary base; in February, the monetary base climbed 3.6 percent on year.



Australia will see February figures for job vacancies; in January, vacancies were up 1.6 percent on month.



