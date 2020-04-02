

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - U.S. vehicle sales for major companies fell sharply in the first quarter, hurt by the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic.



Toyota Motor North America reported March 2020 sales of 135,730 vehicles, a decrease of 36.9 percent on a volume basis and down 31.8 percent on a daily selling rate basis versus March 2019.



Toyota division posted March sales of 120,145 units, down 35.3 percent on a volume basis and 30.1 percent on a DSR basis.



Lexus division posted March sales of 15,585 vehicles, down 46.7 percent on a volume basis and down 42.5 percent on a DSR basis.



For the first quarter, Toyota reported sales of 495,747 vehicles, an 8.8 percent decrease on a volume and DSR basis.



For the quarter, Toyota division reported sales of 439,402 vehicles, down 7.9 percent on a volume and DSR basis.



For the quarter, Lexus reported sales of 56,345 vehicles, down 15.6 percent on a volume and DSR basis.



Meanwhile, Nissan Group said that total U.S. first-quarter sales were 257,606 units, a decrease of 29.6 percent from the prior year.



But, sales of the Nissan Murano were up 34 percent in the first quarter to 15,683 units.



Nissan said its manufacturing facilities in the U.S. will remain closed through late April as a measure to help protect employees and reduce the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus. Some business-essential work that must be done on site will continue with enhanced safety measures.



Moreover, Volkswagen of America Inc. reported that its total sales were 75,075 vehicles in the first-quarter, a decrease of 13 percent from last year.



Total car sales for the quarter declined 13 percent to 37,489 units from the prior year. Total SUV sales also decreased 12 percent to 37,586 units from last year.



BMW of North America reported that its total sales for the first-quarter were 59,455 vehicles, a decrease of 15.3% from 70,227 vehicles sold in the same time period last year.



MINI brand sales were 5,237 vehicles, a decrease of 35.1% from the prior year.



Hyundai Motor announced March global sales of 308,503 units, a 20.9 percent drop from a year earlier, mainly affected by temporary production disruption and weak global demand caused by the COVID-19 global pandemic.



American Honda reported that its total sales for the month of March decreased 48.0 percent to 77,153 units from 148,509 units last year.



American Honda's total car sales for the month also declined 47.2 percent to 37,175 units from the prior year. Total Truck sales decreased 48.8 percent year-over-year to 39,978 units.



