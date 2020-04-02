

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.30 am ET Thursday, the Federal Statistical Office is set to issue Swiss consumer price data for March. Prices are forecast to fall 0.5 percent on a yearly basis after easing 0.1 percent in February.



Ahead of the data, the franc traded mixed against its major rivals. While the franc fell against the pound and the euro, it held steady against the yen. Against the greenback, it rose.



The franc was worth 110.92 against the yen, 0.9666 against the greenback, 1.2005 against the pound and 1.0589 against the euro as of 2:25 am ET.



