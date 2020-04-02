

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - National Grid plc (NG.L, NGG) said, for 2019/20, its expectation for underlying earnings per share for the Group is in line with previous guidance, before taking account of any COVID-19 impacts. However, in determining the final dividend for 2019/20 the Board will take into account expected business performance and regulatory developments, including an assessment of the impact of COVID-19.



National Grid stated that it has not seen a material impact on financial performance as a result of COVID-19, however it is starting to see some delays and disruption to capital programme. The Group now aims to publish full year results in mid-June, with a planned date to be confirmed in due course.



National Grid plc also announced the appointment of Badar Khan as President of the US Business, following the departure of Dean Seavers. Badar has been acting as interim President since November 2019.



