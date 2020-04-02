Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 02.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 624 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DQWX ISIN: GB00BDR05C01 Ticker-Symbol: NNGF 
Tradegate
01.04.20
19:27 Uhr
10,480 Euro
-0,170
-1,60 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
NATIONAL GRID PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NATIONAL GRID PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,260
10,585
08:59
10,310
10,465
08:55
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
NATIONAL GRID
NATIONAL GRID PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NATIONAL GRID PLC10,480-1,60 %
Weiter Aufwärts?
Kurzfristig positionieren
Ask: 2,60
Hebel: 4,10
mit moderatem Hebel