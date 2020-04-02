

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Moneysupermarket.com Group plc (MONY.L) reported that its diversified business delivered revenue of 107.3 million pounds for the quarter ended 31 March 2020, up 2% from last year.



The Group noted that, as a marketplace business, it is impacted by changes in consumer demand or provider supply due to COVID-19. The Group has suspended all financial guidance for the financial year 2020.



The Board proposed to pay the final dividend of 8.61 pence per share declared with the Group's preliminary results and will keep dividend policy for the rest of the year under review.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MONEYSUPERMARKET.COM-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de