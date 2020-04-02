Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 02.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 624 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0ET3E ISIN: GB00B0744B38 Ticker-Symbol: BUZ1 
Tradegate
31.03.20
19:46 Uhr
18,600 Euro
+1,050
+5,98 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
BUNZL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BUNZL PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,560
17,920
09:37
17,590
17,920
09:37
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BUNZL
BUNZL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BUNZL PLC18,600+5,98 %