

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Energy services company Wood Group (John) PLC (WDGJF.PK, WG.L), Thursday, in response to COVID-19, said it is withdrawing its 2019 final dividend recommendation and postponing its Annual General Meeting.



The Group stated its Board would no longer propose a resolution to approve the dividend at the AGM and would review the dividend policy after there is better clarity on the impact of COVID-19 and the substantial fall in oil prices. The Board had recommended a final dividend of 23.9 cents per share.



In addition, the board has decided to postpone the AGM, due to be held on May 7, to fall in line with the requirements of the UK and Scottish Governments, with regard to social distancing and also in order to protect the health and safety of its shareholders and employees.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

JOHN WOOD-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de