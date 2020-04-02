

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's producer price inflation lowest in four months in February, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Thursday.



The producer price index increased 2.9 percent year-on-year in February, after a 4.7 percent rise in January.



Prices for domestic market grew 3.36 percent annually in February and non-domestic market rose 2.12 percent.



Among the main industrial groups, prices for non-durable consumer goods gained 5.34 percent and capital goods increased 4.81 percent.



Prices for durable consumer goods grew 5.34 percent and those of energy and intermediate goods rose by 2.33 percent and 0.1 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, producer prices declined 0.9 percent in February.



