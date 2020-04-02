Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 02.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 624 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 899328 ISIN: GB0007973794 Ticker-Symbol: SEO 
Tradegate
02.04.20
08:44 Uhr
1,337 Euro
+0,024
+1,83 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
SERCO GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SERCO GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,351
1,390
10:53
1,356
1,382
10:53
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SERCO
SERCO GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SERCO GROUP PLC1,337+1,83 %