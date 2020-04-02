

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - National Express Group plc (NEX.L) announced Thursday that Matt Ashley has decided to step down as Group Business Development Director and from the Board with effect from April 3. He is taking up the role of Chief Financial Officer designate at William Hill Plc. (WMH.L). The shares of National Express were losing around 5 percent in the early morning trading in London.



The company noted that Ashley will no longer stand for re-election at the Company's 2020 AGM.



Ashley has been with the company for over 10 years in a number of roles, including as Group Finance Director, President and CEO North America and most recently Group Business Development Director.



Further, National Express announced that Matthew Crummack, an existing Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company, will be appointed as the Senior Independent Director.



Elliott Sander will stand down as Senior Independent Director with effect from April 3, but will remain as a Non-Executive Director.



In London, National Express shares were trading at 193.70 pence, down 5.05 percent.



