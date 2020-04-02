

JENA (dpa-AFX) - Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (CZMWF.PK) said, in the first six months of fiscal 2019/20, based on preliminary data, the company achieved revenue of approximately 715 million euros compared to 667.2 million euros, prior year.



For the second quarter 2019/20, the company said its growth slowed significantly, with revenue of approximately 345 million euros compared to 343.5 million euros, prior year.



Due to the negative effects from SARS-CoV-2 virus, the company expects business development to be significantly impacted in the second half of 2019/20. Carl Zeiss Meditec noted that it will no longer abide by the forecast published in the annual report on Dec 6, 2019 for fiscal year 2019/20.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

CARL ZEISS MEDITEC-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de