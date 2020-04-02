

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - HollyFrontier Corp. (HFC) announced Thursday that Timothy Go will join HollyFrontier as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, effective July 2020, after leaving from his current role. Go brings more than 30 years of operating experience serving in executive-level roles at leading companies in the petroleum refining and specialty chemicals markets.



Go currently serves as Chief Executive Officer of the general partner of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P., a position he has held since January 2016. Prior to joining Calumet, Go served as Vice President, Operations of Flint Hills Resources, LP, a wholly owned subsidiary of Koch Industries, Inc., from July 2012 through September 2015 and as Vice President, Operations Excellence of Flint Hills Resources, LP from June 2011 through July 2013.



Go also served as Managing Director, Operations Excellence from August 2008 through 2011 of Koch Industries, Inc. Prior to joining Koch Industries, Go held various roles of increasing responsibility in downstream operations during his 18 years at ExxonMobil Corp.



