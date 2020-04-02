

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Thursday, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) currently maintained its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2020, despite the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic impact.



For fiscal 2020, the company continues to expect roughly flat growth in adjusted earnings per share at constant currency rates, with a range of plus or minus 3 percent. The company reported adjusted earnings of $5.99 per share in 2019.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $5.84 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



However, the company noted that future impacts of COVID-19 are uncertain and it will provide an update along with the next earnings report.



Additionally, the company said its Transformational Cost Management Program is on track to deliver in excess of $1.8 billion in annual cost savings by fiscal 2022.



