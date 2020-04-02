Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 02.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 624 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 870053 ISIN: US7782961038 Ticker-Symbol: RSO 
Tradegate
02.04.20
15:24 Uhr
73,02 Euro
-1,02
-1,38 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
ROSS STORES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ROSS STORES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
75,15
75,66
15:42
75,27
75,52
15:42
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ROSS STORES
ROSS STORES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ROSS STORES INC73,02-1,38 %