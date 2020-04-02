

BETHESDA (dpa-AFX) - Marriott International announced a security data breach at its property system that hit up to approximately 5.2 million guests. The breached information is believed to exclude Marriott Bonvoy account passwords or PINs, payment card information, passport information, national IDs, or driver's license numbers.



The latest incident, however, is less severe compared to the hotel chain's 2018 data breach that contained information of up to 500 million guests including passport numbers and credit card information.



The hotel chain, which operates more than 7,300 properties, noted that Marriott's brands of hotels, both operated and franchised, use an application to attend its guests. An unexpected amount of guest information was likely accessed using the login credentials of two employees at a franchise property.



The company said the hackers possibly collected information such as contact details including name and phone number, birth dates, loyalty account information, and preferences of stay, among others.



Marriott identified the issue at the end of February 2020, but believes that the activity started in mid-January 2020. The company initiated an investigation soon after confirming that the login credentials were disabled.



Following this, the company notified relevant authorities, and has now implemented heightened monitoring, and arranged resources to inform and assist guests.



Marriott is also sending emails to guests involved in the data breach.



The hotel chain does not expect the costs related to the incident to be significant, and it carries insurance, including cyber insurance.



In early February, casino operator MGM Resorts International said it was the victim of a data breach in 2019 after a report claimed that the details of more than 10.6 million hotel guests were exposed.



Last year, food delivery company DoorDash also announced that around 4.9 million of its consumers, Dashers, and merchants were hit by a data security breach.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MARRIOTT-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de