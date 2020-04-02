

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - With the number of COVID-19 deaths and infections soaring in the West, the head of the World Health Organization has warned that global infections will cross a million and deaths will reach 50,000 within days.



Confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide reached 940,515 and deaths rose to 47,514 on Thursday, according to a Johns Hopkins University data.



'Over the past five weeks, we have witnessed a near exponential growth in the number of new cases, reaching almost every country, territory and area,' WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a news conference at the organization's Geneva headquarters.



Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO's technical lead on the outbreak said, 'COVID-19 is a real threat to everyone on the planet'.



The death toll in Italy, the country where most number of people died of COVID-19, has climbed to 13,155, and infections reached 110,574.



Spain's coronavirus death toll crossed 10,000 after reporting its highest single-day rise yet - 950.



With 5,112 deaths, the United States currently stands third in terms of COVID-19 casualties.



France has reported 4032 new deaths and 56,989 infections. It is followed by China (3318 deaths and 81,589 infections).



Germany has reported 931 deaths and 77981 confirmed cases of coronavirus, while Iran recorded 3036 deaths in the past 24 hours.



In the past 24 hours, 183 people have died of coronavirus in Belgium, a country with a population of 11.4 million, where the death toll crossed 1000.



Italy, Germany and Pakistan have extended their lockdown.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX