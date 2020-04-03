

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British Airways will furlough more than 30,000 employees due to the escalating Covid-19 crisis. The furloughed employees will receive 80 percent of their base pay and of certain allowances.



British Airways has also reached agreement with its 4,000 pilots to take four weeks of unpaid leave in April and May.



IAG said its other airlines have received support from similar job retention and wage support schemes for more than 17,000 employees in Spain and are seeking similar support in Ireland.



IAG has decided to reduce capacity further to an about 90 percent reduction in April and May compared to last year.



On 16 March 2020, IAG announced that it would reduce capacity, expressed in terms of available seat kilometres, by at least 75 per cent in April and May compared to the same period in 2019.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

IAG-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de