

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's service sector deteriorated at the fastest pace in eleven years in March, as new work and new business declined amid coronavirus outbreak, survey data from IHS Markit showed Friday.



The services Purchasing Managers' Index fell to 32.5 in March from a 26-month high of 59.9 in February. This was the fastest decline since April 2009. A score below 50 suggests contraction in the sector.



Transport, tourism and leisure declined to the worst since February 2009, while technology, media and telecoms registered a record fall. Financial services and business services decreased at the sharpest pace since April 2009.



New business declined at the fastest rate since April 2009 and demand from international markets dropped at the quickest rate since June 2002.



The volume of outstanding business fell at the fastest pace since October 2010. Inflows of new business and outstanding contracts decreased in March. Staffs were reduced for the first time since August 2012 with the rate of job shedding fastest since January 2012.



Business confidence collapsed in March as firms considered the long-term economic impact of the COVID-19 outbreak. The 12-month outlook for business activity was the weakest since May 2000.



Average input prices rose in March, while the input prices declined at the steepest one month fall in over eleven years. The overall rate of inflation eased to the weakest since January 2015 and service providers cut their charges for the first time in six years in March.



The composite output index decreased to 37.3 in March from a 17-month high of 56.7 in February. The score suggests the fastest contraction since April 2009.



'Overall, the PMI data show that there was an abrupt and rapid contraction in activity in the services sector in March,' Oliver Mangan, AIB chief economist, said.



'PMI data also show that manufacturing contracted in the month. Thus, there is little doubt that recessionary conditions have gripped the Irish economy,' Mangan added.



