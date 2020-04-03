

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Sainsbury plc (JSAIY.PK, SBRY.L) said it will start to remove the customer purchasing limits from Sunday. Previously, the retailer imposed the limits as a response to increased demand during the coronavirus pandemic.



But, limits will remain in place on the most popular items which include UHT milk, pasta and tinned tomatoes.



The retailer has removed limits from Easter eggs immediately as the customers often want to buy more than three and it has plenty of these in all stores and online.



In a letter to customers, Chief Executive officer Mike Coupe is asking everyone to send only one adult per household to shops. This helps the retailer keeps people a safe distance apart and also helps to reduce queues to get into stores.



The store teams will be asking groups with more than one adult to choose one adult to shop and will ask other adults to wait. Children are of course welcome if they are not able to stay at home, Mike Coupe said in the letter.



The company said it now has screens at most manned checkouts. In the next few days it will has finished installing the screens across all manned checkouts in every supermarket, convenience store and Argos collection point.



The company noted that it is continuing to prioritise elderly and vulnerable customers for online delivery slots and customer Careline has helped 170,000 customers, who will now get priority access to online delivery. In total, it has offered priority booking to more than 450,000 elderly or vulnerable customers.



The company is expanding its groceries online service as much and as quickly as it can. Two weeks ago it had 370,000 online grocery slots available. By the end of next week it will have increased this to 600,000 across home delivery and click and collect and we will continue to add more capacity over the coming weeks.



The retailer said it will pay vulnerable employees in full for the recommended 12 weeks self-isolation, including employees who live with extremely vulnerable family members who the government has asked to shield for 12 weeks.



