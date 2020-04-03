

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ryanair Holdings plc (RYAAY, RYA.L) Friday said its group traffic for the month of March declined 48 percent to 5.7 million passengers from last year's 10.9 million passengers. The decline was due to airspace closure amid coronavirus or Covid-19 CRISIS. The load factor was 91 percent.



Ryanair operated over 33,000 scheduled flights in March, compared to 64,000 budgeted. The March flights included a number of rescue and medical flights on behalf of various EU Govts.



Specifically, Ryanair traffic fell 48 percent to 5.5 million guests with 91 percent load factor, and Lauda traffic declined 50 percent to 0.2 million guests, with 91 percent load factor.



Due to widespread EU Govt flight bans and restrictions, Ryanair expects to carry minimal if any traffic during the months of April & May.



