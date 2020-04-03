Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 03.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 624 internationalen Medien
ENTDECKT: Eine neue COVID-19 Kursrakete steht in den Starlöchern!!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0M8JH ISIN: US98417P1057 Ticker-Symbol: 3XRA 
Tradegate
02.04.20
20:20 Uhr
1,900 Euro
-0,030
-1,55 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
XINYUAN REAL ESTATE CO LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
XINYUAN REAL ESTATE CO LTD ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,880
1,950
12:18
1,900
1,940
12:28
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
XINYUAN REAL ESTATE
XINYUAN REAL ESTATE CO LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
XINYUAN REAL ESTATE CO LTD ADR1,900-1,55 %