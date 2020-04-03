

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's industrial production fell at a softer pace in February, data from the statistical office INE showed on Friday.



Industrial production declined a calendar adjusted 1.3 percent annually in February, following a 2.2 percent fall in January.



Energy output had the biggest decline of 4.1 percent annually in February and non-durable consumer goods decreased 1.2 percent. Meanwhile, durable consumer goods remained unchanged.



On an unadjusted basis, industrial output rose 0.1 percent in February, after a 3.8 percent decline in the preceding month.



On a month-on-month basis, industrial production remained unchanged in February.



