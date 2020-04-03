

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's industrial production rose for the first time in five months in February, data from the Central Statistical Bureau showed on Friday.



Industrial production rose 3.0 percent month-on-month in February, after a 2.0 percent drop in January.



On a yearly basis, industrial production increased 0.8 percent in February, after a 4.5 percent decline in the previous month.



Mining and quarrying output grew 16.7 percent annually in February and electricity and gas supply rose 7.0 percent.



Meanwhile, manufacturing output declined 0.9 percent.



