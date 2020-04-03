

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - As COVID-19 continues to rage across the United States at an alarming pace, the number of daily deaths in the country due to the virus reached a new peak of 1,169.



The U.S. also recorded more than 30,000 new confirmed cases in the same 24-hour period, raising the total to 245380.



This is nearly a quarter of the global confirmed cases. By late Thursday, U.S. reported 6,095 deaths.



Although this is less than half the number of coronavirus deaths recorded in Italy, United States is now the most widely spread country with all the fifty states affected, and infections more than double the number reported in Italy.



New York is the worst-hit state with 2538 deaths and 93,053 confirmed cases, according to Johns Hopkins University data.



New Jersey is the second badly hit state with 537 deaths and 25590 infections.



Michigan (417 deaths, 10791 infections), Louisiana (310 deaths, 9150 infections), Washington (272 deaths, 6585 infections), California (246 deaths, 11207 infections) and Georgia 176 death, 5444 infections) are the other worst-affected states.



Wyoming still remains to be the only U.S. state not to have reported a death from the coronavirus, but there are 150 infected cases.



Meanwhile, with more than 30 states ordered its people to stay at home, leaving more than 75 percent of the country's population under lockdown, the nation's top infectious disease expert wondered why every state is not implementing the strict social distancing measure.



'If you look at what's going on in this country, I just don't understand why we're not doing that.' Dr Anthony Fauci said at CNN's coronavirus town hall.



The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease called for a federally mandated stay-at-home order.



U.S. unemployment figures hit a record high of 6.6 million, highlighting the dire effects of the shutdowns on the economy.



Meanwhile, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez sent a letter to President Donald trump asking him to stop flights from coronavirus hotspots to Miami airport.



