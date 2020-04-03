

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) released earnings for fourth quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $0.40 billion, or $2.04 per share. This compares with $1.24 billion, or $6.37 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Constellation Brands Inc reported adjusted earnings of $401.1 million or $2.06 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.65 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.6% to $1.90 billion from $1.80 billion last year.



Constellation Brands Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $401.1 Mln. vs. $358.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.06 vs. $1.84 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.65 -Revenue (Q4): $1.90 Bln vs. $1.80 Bln last year.



