

MAPLEWOOD (dpa-AFX) - 3M (MMM) said, on Thursday, the Administration formally invoked the Defense Production Act to require the company to prioritize orders from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for N95 respirators. The company said it looks forward to working closely with the Administration to implement the DPA order.



The Administration also requested that 3M cease exporting respirators to the Canadian and Latin American markets. The company noted that there are significant humanitarian implications of ceasing respirator supplies to healthcare workers in Canada and Latin America.



