

WALTHAM (dpa-AFX) - Raytheon Technologies Corp. (RTX) announced the completion of the merger deal between Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corp. This follows the completion by United Technologies Corp. of its spin-offs of Carrier and Otis businesses. United Technologies' name has changed to Raytheon Technologies Corporation, and its shares will begin trading immediately on the NYSE under the ticker, RTX.



Raytheon Technologies' executive leadership team is comprised of Tom Kennedy, Executive Chairman, Greg Hayes, Chief Executive Officer, and Toby O'Brien, Chief Financial Officer.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

