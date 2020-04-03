

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has tested negative for coronavirus, his White House physician said.



'The President was subjected to the test utilizing a new, rapid-point-of-care test capability, said a Memorandum from the President's Physician.



Dr. Sean Conley said the sample collection took just one minute and results were reported back in 15 minutes.



'He is healthy and without symptoms,' according to the statement released by the White House.



Although Conley did not provide any context for the second test, it took place after the press secretary for Brazil's president tested positive for COVID-19.



Trump had attended a dinner with his Brazilian counterpart Jair Bolsonaro and his press secretary at Mar-a-Lago.



The news of him undergoing COVID-19 test was revealed by Trump himself, who held a copy of his physician's memorandum during his daily White House news conference.



This was the second time that the U.S. President tested negative for coronavirus. The first test was held last month after he came into contact with two persons who had tested positive.



Although the outcome of Trump's test is a cause for relief, the United States is facing a dangerous magnitude of COVID-19 infections.



By late Thursday, U.S. reported 6,095 deaths and 245380 cases of infections.



British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Health Secretary Matt Hancock have been quarantined after they were tested positive for coronavirus a week ago.



Prince Charles recovered from coronavirus after he was diagnosed with the deadly disease last month.



